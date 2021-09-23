Connecticut officer charged in fatal DUI posts bail, allowed to return home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Connecticut police officer Robert Ferraro has posted bail and is allowed to return home as he faces felony charges in a fatal DUI crash in Las Vegas.

Ferraro has retained the services of high-profile lawyer Gabriel Grasso, who spoke to media after his client's hearing earlier today.

Grasso said that Ferraro must wear an alcohol monitor device, is not permitted to drive and must surrender his passport.

Ferraro, 34, of the New Haven Police Department was arrested on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in the 4 a.m. crash that killed Officer Joshua Castellano, a seven-year member of the New Haven department, last Friday, Sept. 17.

The incident took place at Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard.

Bail had been set at $100k.

