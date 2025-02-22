Congresswoman Susie Lee discusses concerns over potential federal funding cuts to Medicaid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Congresswoman Susie Lee gathered families, healthcare providers and advocates in Las Vegas on Friday to raise concerns about potential Medicaid funding cuts in the federal budget.

I spoke with a state senator who told me Nevada could lose $1.9 billion in federal funding over the next two years if Congress moves forward with the House Republicans plan.

Congresswoman Lee believes the cuts could be 'devastating'.

"These cuts won't just affect a few people, and that's what I want to be clear about. We are talking about nearly 40% of children in our state, 811,000 Nevadans, who access insurance through Medicaid. Literally, we know that without Medicaid, lives are on the line," said Lee.

Channel 13 also reached out to Governor Joe Lombardo for a statement on the Medicaid issue on Thursday, and we still haven't heard back.