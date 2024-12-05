Conference to discuss the management of the Colorado River is underway in the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At the Paris Resort on the Strip, an issue affecting us here in the West takes center stage — the drought-stricken Colorado River.

One issue on the minds of many is an undetermined plan for the river system's management.

'We're dealing with a crisis': How the straining of the Colorado River system impacts us

But before the conversations and debates began for the Colorado River Water Users Association Conference, some attendees loaded a bus to travel 38 miles away from the Strip to the Hoover Dam.

Joe: What brought you to the conference here today?

"To learn more about the Colorado River," Jerry Young said.

Young is from Tri-County Water in Western Colorado, one of many groups here in the valley for the river conference. He is one of many attendees who belong to states or organizations that rely on the river.

"It is vital to my business and our area," Young said.

The Colorado River supplies water to 40 million people and generates hydropower in seven states. The Hoover Dam generates power for 1.3 million users in California, Arizona and Nevada.

From the inside to the outside, the group even came to the tail bay to learn about every part of the Hoover Dam.

Princesita Scott is an environmental designer from an engineering firm in Arizona.

"It was important to see how everything works, I mean we all take from the river," Scott said.

It's hard to ignore the water level on the Lake Mead side. Right now, a plan on how to manage the river after 2026 is up in the air.

Joe: Is it something you are paying attention to?

"So, with this population growth and the continuing drought water resources are becoming more important every day, there is this post-2026 compact we are looking at," Young said.

The feds have proposals on the table, but states have not agreed on a plan. The center of the debate between states is who should be impacted the most by potential water allocation cuts in the future.

Bronson Mack with the Southern Nevada Water Authority tells me it's hard to say if and how a plan will impact states like Nevada.

"What I can tell you is the seven states will continue to work together and collaborate and try and come up with a consensus," Mack said.

In January, a new administration comes in, and what the debated plan will be is on the mind of people here,

"Everything impacts the future of water," Young said.

The conference is underway on the Strip through Friday.

