Computer chip shortage has slowed new car production, leaving Las Vegas lots low

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is a global computer chip shortage, which is impacting the number of new cars you see on the lot.

RELATED: Computer chip shortage caused by pandemic is causing delays with new cars

Right now Lexus of Las Vegas has around 70 new vehicles in stock. Typically they have around 150 to 160.

Lexus of Las Vegas General Sales Manager Roy Mason III said, "It’s been challenging due to the chip shortage. We are down to roughly a 14 day supply of inventory. We usually operate on a 45 day supply."

Today’s cars and trucks are highly computerized. When there’s a shortage in computer chips, the car industry feels it.

"People don’t realize that a lot of these vehicles now, especially high-end luxury vehicles, have so many computer chips. Lexus has on average about 43 computers on their vehicles," said Mason

Don’t expect a quick fix. Lexus of Las Vegas says it’s going to take a while before things balance out.

They’re projecting it may be well into 2022 before they see inventory return to normal. Lexus says if you have your eyes on a certain model, you may want to buy it now since there are only a few of them on the lot.

"Business is great. Demand is high but unfortunately production hasn’t matched the demand. We’re working through it. The car that you sleep on tonight, i can guarantee more than likely it’s not going to be available tomorrow," says Mason

You can see the tire marks where cars used to be. Now the showroom is as empty as Mason has seen in the 18 years he’s worked here.

"No we haven’t had to turn anyone away. We’re focusing on what we can control, which is delivering world class customer service and taking care of our guest," Mason assures.

This shortage isn’t just impacting new cars. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, TV, computer or even home appliances, you may have to wait a little longer than you thought. All of them rely on computer chips.