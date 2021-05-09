Watch
Computer chip shortage caused by pandemic is causing delays with new cars

Pandemic-related chip shortage has car supplied down.
Posted at 7:56 PM, May 08, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for a new or used car, you may be up for a challenge.

Prices are up, there's a computer chip shortage and not a lot of inventory.

By looking at many local car dealerships you can't tell any sign of trouble, but they are facing a lower inventory and the chip shortage could take this situation all the way until 2022.

Computer chips are used for many car parts and the companies that make them can't keep up with the demand.

At some Las Vegas dealerships, the shortage is already having consequences.

Car dealerships warn that car prices could get higher as COVID-19 restrictions alleviate, so if you're planning on getting one, do it soon.

It's always good to ask your dealership for any promotions they may have, since you may be able to score a better deal.

