Community remembers fallen police officer at Prendes Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Feb. 1 marks the day that Sergeant Henry Prendes, a Las Vegas police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty during a domestic disturbance call on Feb.1, 2006.

Family and community members gathered at Henry Prendes Park to light up the park in the late officer's honor.

The display will remain lit until 8:00 p.m. to remind viewers of the sacrifice of Prendes and other fallen police.

Sergeant Henry Prendes joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 1991 and served the Las Vegas community for 15 years.

