LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier today, dozens of community members gathered outside the Social Security office in Henderson, rallying in defense of programs they say are under attack.

The demonstration was part of a grassroots effort organized by local groups to oppose federal policies they believe threaten Social Security and Medicare.

VIDEO: Channel 13 talks to a protester about why they decided to rally in Henderson

Community rallies in Henderson to defend Social Security against privatization

Protesters voiced concerns about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and what they call a dangerous push toward privatization and federal job cuts.

The crowd held signs and chanted as cars passed by in support.

"I know there are people whose only income is Social Security. They have nothing else. They have no savings. And if that Social Security is cut, if it's damaged in any way, if their payments are delayed, they're not going to be able to pay rent, get their medications, they're not going to be able to buy food," said one protester.

Congresswoman Dina Titus also made an appearance, showing her support and reaffirming her commitment to protecting these programs.

Organizers have another demonstration planned for Sunday at 11 a.m.

Attendees are planning to walk from Town Square to the New York, New York property on the Las Vegas Strip.

They say their goal is to keep up the pressure until real action is taken to protect social security and medicare.

