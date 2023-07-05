Community invited to meet Henderson Police Department's newest, 15th police chief

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is hosting an event where the community can meet the Henderson Police Department's chief.

Hollie Chadwick is the department's newest and 15th police chief.

"I just want to tell you what an enormous privilege and honor it is to be selected as the chief of police for the Henderson Police Department," Chadwick told KTNV early May.

The event is hosted by the city's mayor and council. It's purpose is to have regular meetings with the community to discuss future visions and receive feedback.

The event is scheduled at the Henderson Police North Station Monday, July 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Address: 225 E. Sunset Road

"Come say hello to the City's new Chief of Police Dr. Hollie Chadwick, learn how we're 'beefing' up the Police Department and enjoy delicious food from Jessie Rae's BBQ while supplies last," the city said.

Chadwick's promotion became effect May 1 of 2023. She has been working with the department for 21 years and held several positions.