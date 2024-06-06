Community Ambulance sees uptick in heat-related 911 calls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heat is on in southern Nevada, and with temperatures climbing 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early June, it’s taking a toll on public health.

“We’ve already started to see the influx of calls. Today alone our call volume is up when it comes to heat-related emergencies," Glen Simpson, senior director at Community Ambulance, told Channel 13.

Community Ambulance is a growing organization. Simpson said more than 700 employees and 80 emergency vehicles make up the entire fleet - ready to respond to any kind of emergency.

"Really, our providers go out there put the uniform on every day and don’t know exactly what they’re going to get into," Simpson said.

No matter what kind of emergency response is needed, during this week's high pressure weather trend heat is going to be a part of it.

"One of the things with it being so hot so quickly is we really haven’t had an opportunity to acclimate to the heat," Simpson explained. "So locals just aren’t used to it, even though they may have grown up here, spending every summer out here, their bodies haven’t acclimated to that."

As temperatures continue to climb through the weekend - up to 112 expected Thursday - it's critical to keep yourself and those around you safe.

"If you recognize someone’s not acting right, they’re beginning to act dazed or confused, that’s potentially heat related and it’s best for you to pick up the phone and all 911," Simpson said.