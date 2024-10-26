Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Commissioner Jones opens Battle Born Park in southwest Las Vegas

A new park has opened near two major schools, meant to encourage outdoor recreation and community engagement
Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 4.48.43 PM.png
Clark County
Commissioner Jones opens new park.
Screenshot 2024-10-26 at 4.48.43 PM.png
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're tired of going to the same park, look no further. A new park has opened near Ries Elementary School and Tarkanian Middle School in southwest Clark County.

The park serves as a gathering space for students, families and residents.

Battleborn Park has a playground, a grassy area for picnics and sports, walking paths, shaded seating areas, an obstacle course and a splash pad.

The name for the park originated with the help of the local fourth-grade students of Ries Elementary School.

"We listened to the community and knew there was a demand for more green spaces in this area. Battle Born Park reflects that, said Commissioner Jones. "This Park represents our commitment to creating a family-friendly environment where the community can come together and thrive. I am excited that Ries Elementary and Tarkanian Middle school students will have such a wonderful place just steps away."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH