Commissioner co-hosting free tax return preparation event on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Commissioner William McCurdy II is co-hosting an event to help local families prepare their tax returns from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 10 at the Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road.

The free tax preparation assistance is only open to residents whose household income was under $57,000 in 2020. Interested residents pre-registered for the event and have appointments with tax preparation professionals on Saturday. No walk-ins will be seen.

“Filing your taxes can be stressful and complicated,” Commissioner McCurdy said. “Thanks to our partnership with Congressman Horsford and the Nevada Free Taxes Coalition, we are able to help dozens of local families navigate this process and make sure they are not missing any deductions or benefits.”

The commissioner is co-hosting the event with U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford and the Nevada Free Taxes Coalition. The federal tax filing deadline is May 17 this year.

