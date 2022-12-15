Colorado River conference underway in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The state of the Colorado River and its future are topics of conversation on the Las Vegas Strip this week.

Amid an ongoing drought facing western states, the annual Colorado River Water Users Associations started Wednesday at Caesars Palace.

Officials from the federal government and states that depend on the river are participating in panels and discussions on the Colorado River and its sustainability moving forward.

One of the first events at the conference was a discussion with members of the Upper Colorado Basin Commission. They touched on a number of topics and issues facing states, tribal land and the National Park Service.

The National Park Service Colorado River coordinator Rob Billerbeck expressed concern with the lowering water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell. He said it has the potential to impact several parks up and down the river. Billerbeck’s presentation explained how lower reservoirs and warmer water temperatures are impacting a number of fish species.

Water conservation efforts and planning for a drier future are themes being elaborated on.

Several panels are planned to take place Thursday, including one discussion on what the next 100 years will look like for the Colorado River and the areas depending on it.

The conference ends Friday, that is when federal officials are set to discuss the state of the river.