College of Southern Nevada introduces former Olympian Yvonne Wade as the new Director of Athletics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There’s a new Athletics Director at the College of Southern Nevada — Yvonne Wade. And she's no stranger to the campus.

Wade, who was recently the Assistant Director, has been involved with intercollegiate athletics for 20 years. Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Justin Hinton spoke with her at the North Las Vegas campus where I asked about her plans for the future.

Right now, she says her main goal is connecting with the community and letting people know about the different sports CSN offers. Especially since half of its teams have launched or relaunched in the last 5 years.

"Our history has been with baseball and softball, but we have new sports that are up and coming, and we’re going to build them and be great," Wade said.

She continued, "We have men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and our spirit squad with cheer and dance."

Wade says there are plans to bring in more sports later on, but right now the goal is "building up" what they already have and making them great with available funding. However, when those newer teams and sports arrive, she says she's excited to provide support and get the word out to the community.

Wade's athletic track record is extensive, including her time competing in the 100m hurdles for Japan's Olympic team in 1996 and 2000. During her time in Japan, Wade also held the record in the 100m hurdles for several years and was an eight-time national champion.

Additionally, she served as the Director of Track and Field & Cross Country at UNLV for over a decade, during which she was awarded three Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year titles.

“I am honored and excited to join the College of Southern Nevada Athletics Department as the new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics,” Wade said in a press release. “I look forward to working closely with the talented coaches, dedicated staff, and exceptional student-athletes to continue building a culture of excellence both on and off the field. Together, we will strive for success, foster inclusivity, and make a positive impact in our community.”