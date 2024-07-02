College of Southern Nevada has a new acting president

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The College of Southern Nevada has welcomed Dr. William L. Kibler a their new acting president for the community college system.

Dr. Kibler has had a long career in academic administration—most recently serving as President Emeritus of Sul Ross State University in Texas. He will serve CSN as acting president for one year.

During the interim, the Nevada System of Higher Education will search for a permanent president following the retirement of former president Dr. Federico Zaragoza.

"Dr. Kibler will focus on fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment, ensuring continuity in strategic planning, and enhancing the college’s mission to provide accessible, high-quality education to the Southern Nevada community," the college said in a release.

Other professional roles held by Dr Kibler include Vice President of Student Affairs at Mississippi State University and Texas A&M University. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Administration at Texas A&M University.