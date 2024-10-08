Coldplay's Music of Spheres World Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Coldplay returns to Las Vegas with their Music of Spheres World Tour at the Allegiant Stadium on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Following the launch of their 10th studio album, Moon Music, this past Friday, Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour has added 10 North American shows set to hit cities in May, June and July 2025.

Fans can sign up for the artist presale now through Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 a.m. here for first access to tickets. The artist presale begins Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. The general on sale begins Friday, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. here.

They will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price. They will cost $20 per ticket.

