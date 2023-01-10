Coachella releases 2023 festival lineup featuring Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean

(KTNV) — Coachella organizers released the 2023 festival lineup on Tuesday featuring some of the most popular artists in the world as headliners.
Performers at the April festival will include Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, ROSALÍA, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Kali Uchis and more.
As of Tuesday morning, there are "very limited" passes available for the first weekend of the festival in southeast California, festival organizers stated in a news release. Weekend 1 is set for April 14 through April 16.
"For your best chance at passes, look to weekend 2," they advised. Weekend 2 will be held April 21 through April 23.
Registration is open for access to passes, and the ticket presale begins Friday at 11 a.m. Pacific time.
Coachella organizers are again partnering with YouTube to livestream both weekends of the festival.
The full lineup for Coachella 2023 (in alphabetical order) includes:
Official Hotel Packages that bundle festival passes with local lodging and transportation are available for weekend one and weekend two, sold exclusively through Valley Music Travel [r20.rs6.net].
For more festival information and updates, please visit www.coachella.com [r20.rs6.net].
- $uicideboy$
- ¿Téo?
- 070 Shake
- 1999.ODDS
- 2manydjs
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Adam Beyer
- AG Club
- Airrica
- Alex G
- Ali Sethi
- Angèle
- Ashnikko
- Bad Bunny
- Bakar
- Becky G
- BENEE
- Big Wild
- Björk
- BLACKPINK
- Blondie
- Boris Brejcha
- boygenius
- BRATTY
- Burna Boy
- Calvin Harris
- Camelphat
- Cannons
- Cassian
- Charli XCX
- Chloé Caillet
- Chris Stussy
- Christine and the Queens
- Chromeo
- Colyn
- Conexión Divina
- DannyLux
- Dennis Cruz + PAWSA
- Despacio
- Destroy Boys
- Diljit Dosanjh
- Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington
- DJ Tennis + Carlita
- Doechii
- Dombresky
- Domi & JD Beck
- Dominic Fike
- Donavan's Yard
- DPR LIVE + DPR IAN
- DRAMA
- EARTHGANG
- El Michels Affair
- Eladio Carrión
- Elderbrook
- Elyanna
- Eric Prydz Presents HOLO
- Ethel Cain
- Fisher + Chris Lake
- FKJ
- Flo Milli
- Fousheé
- Francis Mercier
- Frank Ocean
- Gabriels
- GloRilla
- Gordo
- Gorillaz
- Hiatus Kaiyote
- Horsegirl
- Hot Since 82
- IDK
- Idris Elba
- Jackson Wang
- Jai Paul
- Jai Wolf
- Jamie Jones
- Jan Blomqvist
- Joy Crookes
- Juliet Mendoza
- Jupiter & Okwess
- Kali Uchis
- Kaytranada
- Keinemusik
- Kenny Beats
- Knocked Loose
- Kyle Watson
- Labrinth
- Latto
- Lava La Rue
- Lewis OfMan
- Los Bitchos
- Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
- LP Giobbi
- Maceo Plex
- Magdalena Bay
- Malaa
- Marc Rebillet
- Mareux
- Mathame
- Metro Boomin
- Minus the Light
- MK
- Mochakk
- Momma
- Monolink
- MUNA
- Mura Masa
- NIA ARCHIVES
- Noname
- Nora En Pure
- Oliver Koletzki
- Overmono
- Paris Texas
- Pi'erre Bourne
- Porter Robinson
- Pusha T
- Rae Sremmurd
- Rebelution
- Remi Wolf
- Romy
- ROSALÍA
- Saba
- Sasha & John Digweed
- Sasha Alex Sloan
- Scowl
- SG Lewis
- Shenseea
- Sleaford Mods
- Snail Mail
- SOFI TUKKER
- Soul Glo
- Stick Figure
- Sudan Archives
- Sunset Rollercoaster
- Tale Of Us
- TESTPILOT
- The Blaze
- The Breeders
- The Chemical Brothers
- The Comet Is Coming
- The Garden
- The Kid LAROI
- The Linda Lindas
- The Murder Capital
- Tobe Nwigwe
- TSHA
- TV Girl
- Two Friends
- UMI
- Uncle Waffles
- Underworld
- Vintage Culture
- Wet Leg
- Weyes Blood
- WhoMadeWho
- Whyte Fang
- Willow
- Yaeji
- Yung Lean
- YUNGBLUD
- Yves Tumor