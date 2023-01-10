Coachella releases 2023 festival lineup featuring Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean

(KTNV) — Coachella organizers released the 2023 festival lineup on Tuesday featuring some of the most popular artists in the world as headliners.

Performers at the April festival will include Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, ROSALÍA, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Kali Uchis and more.

As of Tuesday morning, there are "very limited" passes available for the first weekend of the festival in southeast California, festival organizers stated in a news release. Weekend 1 is set for April 14 through April 16.

"For your best chance at passes, look to weekend 2," they advised. Weekend 2 will be held April 21 through April 23.

Registration is open for access to passes, and the ticket presale begins Friday at 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Coachella organizers are again partnering with YouTube to livestream both weekends of the festival.

The full lineup for Coachella 2023 (in alphabetical order) includes:

Official Hotel Packages that bundle festival passes with local lodging and transportation are available for weekend one and weekend two, sold exclusively through Valley Music Travel [r20.rs6.net].

