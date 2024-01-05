Clothing Clark County surprises high-achieving middle schoolers with new shoes

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local nonprofit Clothing Clark County hosted a special pep rally to surprise around 80 middle school students at Cram Middle School in North Las Vegas, recognizing their hard work and academic achievements.

The students were rewarded with brand-new shoes for improving their academic scores in math and English through a program called Exact Path. Throughout the school year, students competed, and the homerooms with the most completed modules and lessons were declared winners. Three homerooms in total were awarded.

London Crockett, a 7th grader, expressed gratitude for the free shoes.

“To get free shoes for working hard is something that I’m really grateful for,” said London Crockett.

May Kane, Founder & CEO of Clothing Clark County, says that the shoes were well-deserved by the children.

“It was exciting to see that the scores did improve. From what I heard from the principal, it was a 15 percent improvement, and usually, the goal for the year is 10 percent, so it worked. The school is seeing the result, and we’re seeing results, and we want to see it continue,” said Kane.

