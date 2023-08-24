Closures extended for Charleston, 15th Street in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas announced Wednesday that a section of downtown roadways would remain closed longer than previously expected.

The initial closures at 15th Street on the north side of Charleston Boulevardstarted on August 16 and were meant to last until August 23. The new completion date is September 8.

Officials say the extended closure will allow them to avoid two additional separate closures to complete water line relocation, completion of storm drain installation and paving.

The Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project roadwork is expected to be completed in its entirety by January 2024.