Clark County: Wetlands park is closed after armed confrontation overnight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After an armed confrontation in Clark County Wetlands Park overnight, the park will be closed on Tuesday, county officials announced.

The closure extends to the park's Nature Center, Nature Preserve and Duck Creek Trailhead, a county spokesperson wrote in an email to Channel 13.

Police were called to the area at approximately 2 a.m. on reports that a man armed with knives was confronting a motorist near the park.

"About an hour later, the armed suspect called police to report plans to do damage within the park," the county spokesperson stated.

When police confronted the man, officials say he was "able to flee on foot and has not been located."

In light of the situation, officials opted to close the park "out of an abundance of caution" as public safety officers keep watch on the area.

Clark County is expected to share any updates to the developing situation on its social media platforms.