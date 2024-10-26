Clark County to host public service career fair in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have an interest in working in local government, Clark County will be hosting a public service career fair in November.

The county said attendees will have an opportunity to meet with recruiters from 30 local government entities and learn information about the positions that need to be filled.

“Anyone who is interested in working for Clark County or another government agency in our community is encouraged to attend this career fair,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn about career opportunities with public agencies. You will have the chance to ask questions and gather information about the hiring process to become a successful applicant.”

Some of the entities participating listed are:

City of Henderson

City of Las Vegas

City of North Las Vegas

Clark County

Clark County Department of Aviation

Clark County Department of Juvenile Justice Services

Clark County District Court

Clark County Water Reclamation District

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Las Vegas Valley Water District

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC)

Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services

Southern Nevada Health District

State of Nevada

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

University Medical Center

Various local and state law enforcement

The county said job seekers would not only have access to speak with recruiters but also a series of four “Career Talks” they can attend from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each session will last about 15 minutes and will be designed to help job seekers in their public service career search.

10:30 a.m. | “From Frustration to Focus: Staying Motivated While Job Hunting” by Clark County

"Reasons to Work in Public Service" by RTC of Southern Nevada

"Tips on Reviewing Public Service Job Postings" by the City of Las Vegas

"S.T.A.R. Method Job Interviews" by the Southern Nevada Health District

Interested attendees are encouraged to register for the event in advance at this link here. Walk-ins are welcome on the day of the event.

Parking and admission at the Convention Center are free.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the North Hall (Room N1) of the Las Vegas Convention Center located at 3150 Paradise Road.