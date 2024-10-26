Clark County to host public service career fair in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have an interest in working in local government, Clark County will be hosting a public service career fair in November.
The county said attendees will have an opportunity to meet with recruiters from 30 local government entities and learn information about the positions that need to be filled.
“Anyone who is interested in working for Clark County or another government agency in our community is encouraged to attend this career fair,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom.
“It’s a great opportunity to learn about career opportunities with public agencies. You will have the chance to ask questions and gather information about the hiring process to become a successful applicant.”
Some of the entities participating listed are:
(in alphabetical order)
- City of Henderson
- City of Las Vegas
- City of North Las Vegas
- Clark County
- Clark County Department of Aviation
- Clark County Department of Juvenile Justice Services
- Clark County District Court
- Clark County Water Reclamation District
- Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
- Las Vegas Valley Water District
- Las Vegas-Clark County Library District
- Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation
- Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC)
- Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services
- Southern Nevada Health District
- State of Nevada
- U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- University Medical Center
- Various local and state law enforcement
The county said job seekers would not only have access to speak with recruiters but also a series of four “Career Talks” they can attend from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Each session will last about 15 minutes and will be designed to help job seekers in their public service career search.
The sessions are:
- 10:30 a.m. | “From Frustration to Focus: Staying Motivated While Job Hunting” by Clark County
- 11:15 a.m. | “Reasons to Work in Public Service” by RTC of Southern Nevada
- 12 p.m. | “Tips on Reviewing Public Service Job Postings” by the City of Las Vegas
- 12:45 p.m. | “S.T.A.R. Method Job Interviews” by the Southern Nevada Health District
Interested attendees are encouraged to register for the event in advance at this link here. Walk-ins are welcome on the day of the event.
Parking and admission at the Convention Center are free.
The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the North Hall (Room N1) of the Las Vegas Convention Center located at 3150 Paradise Road.