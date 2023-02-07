Clark County to consider making F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix an annual event until at least 2032

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 plans to stick around Las Vegas for the long-term.

On Tuesday morning, Clark County commissioners will consider the possibility of hosting the Las Vegas Grand Prix as an annual event for the next 10 years.

In a statement, Formula 1 and Liberty Media addressed the plan saying:

“Our current agreement for an annual race extends through 2025. That said, Formula 1 and Liberty Media have invested in Las Vegas with the purchase of the 39 acres of land, building a 250,000 square foot paddock building and philanthropic efforts to support the local community. Making Las Vegas a permanent Grand Prix stop on the F1 calendar is our goal, and a 10-year approval provides us with the certainty that race weekend would be available on the calendar for the long term.”

It’s estimated that the race will have an economic impact of more than a billion dollars to the Las Vegas economy, something business owners and locals are equally excited about.

"We're excited to see tourists from all over the world come to see Formula 1. The can also come down here and enjoy some authentic German food and beer,” said Jessica Maass with Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas.

This is a developing story.