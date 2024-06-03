Clark County, SNHD opening daytime cooling stations this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dangerously hot temperatures are on the way.

An excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and temperatures are expected to reach up to 111 degrees.

Dangerous Heat Coming

Because of the heat, Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District will be opening cooling stations for the public during daytime hours from Wednesday through Friday.

According to the county, a list of confirmed sites, including community centers and libraries, will soon be available and posted online at HelpHopeHome.org. The cooling centers are open to people experiencing homelessness and others in the community that need cool, indoor spaces to escape the heat.

County officials have a few tips to help you and your family stay safe and healthy in hotter temperatures.



Drink water even if you don't feel thirsty.

Limit the amount of alcohol you drink because it contributes to dehydration.

Always carry plenty of water with you and a mobile phone.

Children should never be left alone in a vehicle for any amount of time. Temperatures in vehicles. can rise to 120 degrees when outdoor temperatures are in the 90s.

Pets are required to have access to lots of shade and water when they are outside. County code prohibits people from leaving animals alone in cars during extreme heat. Reports can be made to the agency's dispatch center at (702). 455-7710.

Dress for hot weather. Clothing that is loose, lightweight, and light-colored reflects heat and sunlight.

Clothing that is loose, lightweight, and light-colored reflects heat and sunlight. Use sunscreen with a high SPF to protect against sunburn and skin cancer.

Limit errands and outdoor activities to before noon or in the evening to avoid being out in the hottest part of the day.

Hotter temperatures can also damage your vehicle. Channel 13's Isabella Martin spoke with a mechanic for tips on how to keep your vehicle in working condition.