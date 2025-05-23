Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Clark County schools offer free meals during summer break

Parents concerned that CCSD’s bus shortage issues are causing kids to miss meals
Credit: KTNV
Parents concerned that CCSD’s bus shortage issues are causing kids to miss meals
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) will provide free meals during summer break through the Summer Food Service Program.

Select CCSD schools will offer breakfast and lunch on days when class is on-site. All meals must be consumed on-site.

When are the summer meal service dates?

CCSD will start serving meals during Summer Learning Opportunities, which begin Tuesday, May 27. The dates and times vary according to the schedule at each site.

For a full list of schools and service times, click here.

Menus can be found online here.

For secondary summer school, the times start from June 20 and June 23 through July 11.

During the extended school year, those dates will be June 23 through July 17.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces: Now on Vegas 34