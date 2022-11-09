Clark County School District trustees Irene Cepeda, Danielle Ford could lose their seats after 2022 election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two of the three Clark County School District trustees up for reelection this November are in danger of losing their seats.

Preliminary results on Wednesday morning showed Irene Cepeda and Danielle Ford trailing their opponents. Trustee Linda Cavazos appeared positioned to hold on to her seat.

Cepeda, the Board of Trustees president, represents District D. Results displayed by Clark County on Wednesday morning showed challenger Brenda Zamora with nearly 57% of the votes counted so far, while Zepeda had 43% of the preliminary votes. Zamora, a community advocate, is a CCSD graduate and the mother of three children.

Danielle Ford, the trustee for District F, had 47% of the preliminary votes on Wednesday, compared with challenger Irene Bustamante Adams' 53%. Bustamante Adams was a member of the State Assembly from 2011 to 2018 and is currently the deputy director for an employment nonprofit.

Cavazos, the trustee for District G, was leading in her race with close to 55% of the preliminary votes, compared with 45% for her challenger, Greg Wieman. She was appointed to the school board in 2017 and was elected board president before Cepeda.

The trustees elected will serve four-year terms on the seven-person board that makes decisions for the 320,000 students and employees within CCSD.

Votes are still being tabulated in Clark County on Wednesday and results are subject to change.