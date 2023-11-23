Clark County School District seeking community feedback in districtwide survey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District officials are looking for feedback as part of their annual districtwide survey.

According to the district, the survey "is intended to provide information for the District and schools regarding the progress made toward CCSD priorities". That includes how to improve schools and increase parent/guardian engagement.

District officials said the survey is open and available through Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. You can find the survey here, in English and Spanish.

They add there are several questions on the survey that are school-specific so parents/guardians must select the name of the school or enter their child's student ID number and birth date when completing the survey. According to district officials, entering student information ensures that each school receives specific responses to gauge the school climate. However, they said survey responses can't be linked to any particular student since survey results will "only be shared in the aggregate".

District officials said any questions or concerns about the survey can be addressed by calling CCSD's Assessment, Accountability, Research, and School Improvement Division at 702-799-1041, option 4.