Clark County School District receives $10 million grant for early childhood education

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Education is setting aside $10 million for the Clark County School District through an Early Childhood Innovative Literacy Program grant.

According to CCSD officials, the money will mainly be used for implementing the high-quality Pre-K literacy and language skills program and will include new curriculum with access to Tier I materials, professional learning opportunities for instructions, and family engagement opportunities. This will affect 547 Pre-K classrooms.

"We must begin educating the children of Clark County as early as possible. With our diverse community and our great needs, we will create a highly effective Pre-K program to prepare our children to learn early and succeed throughout their educational journeys," Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said. "This funding enables us to work closely with all families to prepare their children with the basic skills and knowledge necessary for proper development and ongoing academic success."

District officials said CCSD offers Pre-K programs to children between the ages of three and five years old at a majority of elementary school campuses in conjunction with federal and state programs.