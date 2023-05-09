Clark County School District officials 'aware of threats' spreading, 'unsubstantiated' so far

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department posted a tweet Monday that they are working with law enforcement to track down the source of threats being spread on social media.
"CCSD and CCSDPD are aware of threats being spread valley wide via social media," officials said in a tweet. "We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify the source."
CCSD & CCSDPD are aware of threats being spread valley wide via social media. We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify the source. All threats are unsubstantiated at this time. Anyone making and posing false threats is subject to arrest in NV.— CCSDPD (@ccsdpd) May 9, 2023
The tweet posted follows Monday's incident at Von Tobel Middle School where a CCSD campus security monitor was injured in a shooting.
Nevertheless, officials said all threats are "unsubstantiated" so far.
CCSDPD ended the tweet saying that anyone who makes or poses false threats is subject to arrest in Nevada.
CCSD shared this message with KTNV:
For the past few days, the Clark County School District Police Department has been diligently tracking dozens of reports of vague social media threats. As our educators are aware, these posts can create disruptions on our campuses and the surrounding community.
Please know that while police continue working with state and federal agencies to track the origins of these posts, they have determined the threats to be unsubstantiated.
Most of the posts are screen-captured and re-shared through social media platforms and contain similar vague threats.
CCSD administration and CCSD Police take these threats seriously. As we saw with Friday’s reports, they are often created by individuals outside our community with the intent of disrupting learning. While we encourage students, educators, and parents to report all threats to CCSD Police and/or SafeVoice, it is important for parents and students to discourage sharing the messages on other social media platforms but rather report them. While well-intentioned, this behavior serves to further spread the intended panic and fear that encourages copycat posts.
Our top priority is to provide a positive and safe learning environment for all our students and staff. Please know that we are asking parents to monitor their children’s social media usage and engage them in conversations about proper behavior and the expectations outlined in the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.
When appropriate, please encourage parents to inform children about the serious consequences of making threats to the school. Threats are not joking matters. All threats are taken seriously and will be dealt with appropriately by the appropriate agencies.
As our focus on student success continues, we thank you for your continued dedication to students as we enter the last couple of weeks of the school year.