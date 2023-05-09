Clark County School District officials 'aware of threats' spreading, 'unsubstantiated' so far

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department posted a tweet Monday that they are working with law enforcement to track down the source of threats being spread on social media.

"CCSD and CCSDPD are aware of threats being spread valley wide via social media," officials said in a tweet. "We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify the source."

The tweet posted follows Monday's incident at Von Tobel Middle School where a CCSD campus security monitor was injured in a shooting.

Nevertheless, officials said all threats are "unsubstantiated" so far.

CCSDPD ended the tweet saying that anyone who makes or poses false threats is subject to arrest in Nevada.

CCSD shared this message with KTNV: