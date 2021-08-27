Clark County School District investigating possible threats made to schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District confirms to 13 Action News that it is investigating a possible threat made against Arbor View and Shadow Ridge high schools.

In a letter sent to parents, the principals of the schools said that police are currently investigating and "please know that should you choose to keep your student home today, we will excuse their absence."

HERE IS THE FULL LETTER:

Good morning,

This is a message from Kevin McPartlin and Traci Kannon, the principals of Arbor View and Shadow Ridge High Schools.

We are aware of rumors of a threat to Arbor View High School and Shadow Ridge High School. Please know that we take all threats very seriously and immediately turn them over to law enforcement to investigate and take action, as necessary.

The Clark County School District Police Department is currently investigating.

This threat has not been substantiated. We will have classes as normal, and additional police will be on campus out of an abundance of caution. Please know that should you choose to keep your student home today, we will excuse their absence.

I will update you if we have any additional information to share.

Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator or to law enforcement. My number one priority is to provide a safe, positive learning environment for our students.

If you have any questions, concerns, or information, please feel free to call me at 702-799-6699.

Thank you,

Clark County School District

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

