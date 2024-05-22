Clark County School District community remembers beloved teacher

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is in morning after the passing of longtime educator, Mr. Wayne Tanaka.

Tanaka passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 15, 2024, at the age of 75, in Las Vegas.

According to the Wayne Tanaka Elementary School website, Tanaka was born in Lahaina, Maui. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Utah and Master of Education degree in Education Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

KIMBERLY TANAKA

Tanaka began his career in Clark County as a teacher at Bridger Junior High School.

He later served as dean of students at Bonanza High School, an assistant principal at Kenny Guinn Junior High School, and principal at Sunset High School, Robison Junior High School, and Clark High School.

CCSD

Tanaka received numerous awards for his commitment to provide "innovative ideas to increase student achievement."

Tanaka received numerous awards inlcuding Clark County School District's Excellence in Education Hall of Fame, Community Achievement Award in Education presented by the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, Nevada Principal of the Year, Principals of Leadership Award sponsored by National School Safety Center, and the Nevada Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation.

COURTESY: KIMBERLY TANAKA

Tanaka's family shared the following statement with Channel 13.

"With great sadness, the Tanaka family would like to let everyone know of the passing of our father, Wayne Tanaka. Aloha Oe Dad, until we meet again. Please feel free to share this tribute — we know he touched and impacted many people's lives.

Wayne Tanaka, beloved husband, father & grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 15, 2024 at the age of 75, in Las Vegas, his home for over 50 years. Born in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wayne's life story included remarkable achievements in education, profound impact within his community, and unwavering commitment to his family.

KIMBERLY TANAKA

Wayne's contributions to education in Nevada were recognized with numerous awards and honors, including the establishment of Wayne Tanaka Elementary School, a testament to his enduring legacy. His visionary leadership extended beyond the classroom, as he forged partnerships with the business community to enhance educational opportunities for students across the Las Vegas valley.

Wayne's passion for education blossomed during his youth, fueled by his time as an Eagle Scout and nurtured by his experiences at the University of Utah. It was there that he reconnected with his fellow Lahaina native and future wife, Sadie, embarking on a journey that would span a lifetime of love and shared purpose.

COURTESY: KIMBERLY TANAKA

In 1972, Wayne and Sadie made Las Vegas their home, where Wayne began his distinguished career in education. As a principal, Wayne's leadership showed innovation, dedication, and a lifelong commitment to the success of his teachers and students. His impact was felt not only within the walls of his schools but also throughout the broader AAPI community, where he emerged as a leader and advocate for decades.

Even in retirement, Wayne's passion for education remained undimmed. He played a pivotal role in the establishment of several charter schools and served as Nevada's first Honorary Consul General of Japan, further cementing his legacy as a bridge-builder and ambassador of goodwill.

Wayne found joy in the simple pleasures of life, whether casting a line on the water, teeing off on the golf course, or sharing laughter and stories with many. Above all, he cherished the time spent with his wife of 54 years, Sadie, and their three daughters, Kathryn, Karen, and Kimberly, his sons-in-law Nathan and Michael, and his four grandsons, Bode, Ian, Isaac, and Elijah.

KIMBERLY TANAKA

Wayne's legacy is one of love, service, and dedication to others. He led by example and lived by the golden rule “Treat others the way you want to be treated.” Though he may no longer walk among us, his spirit will live on in the countless lives he touched and the indelible mark he left on the world. To quote one of Wayne’s favorite poets, Robert Frost, “In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.” Wayne lived his life knowing that it is precious and fleeting and cherished every moment spent with family and good friends. Aloha Oe, until we meet again.

CCSD

Instead of a formal memorial service, Wayne requested that those who wish to remember him spend a quiet moment of reflection and recall memories of the good times he spent with them. Wayne and his family also request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wayne Tanaka Elementary School."

CCSD

CCSD also shared the following statement on the passing of Tanaka:

"The Clark County School District (CCSD) is saddened to hear of the passing of long-time educator and school namesake Wayne N. Tanaka. His enormous impact on the school community in Clark County remains to this day. Mr. Tanaka's journey as an educator began at Jim Bridger Middle School, and he later served in various capacities at Dell H. Robison Middle School and Ed W. Clark High School. Over his 28-year career, he was a beacon of inspiration for countless students, receiving numerous awards and recognition for his innovative ideas that significantly improved student achievement. He was recognized with the Milken Award in 1989. His emphasis on fostering partnerships with the business community enriched school programs and benefited the students and staff he served. Mr. Tanaka inspired countless Southern Nevadans, and his memory and legacy will forever be cherished at the elementary school that proudly bears his name.