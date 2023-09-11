Clark County School District celebrates newly rebuilt Fremont Middle School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District employees have officially opened the doors to the John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School and Academy of Medical Sciences.

On Friday, they held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly rebuilt campus, which re-opened in August.

The school, located in the historic Southridge neighborhood, was originally built in 1955 and recently got a facelift.

"I've loved looking at the legacy that we follow and that we're going to continue moving forward. Fremont has gone through so many transitions through the years," said principal Abigail Johnson. "Now, this is the next chapter in a really storied history so I'm honored to be part of it. The future is bright."

Curriculum at the school helps students learn the skills and knowledge to pursue careers in the medical field.

"It's been amazing to finally have the space and the facilities to make our medical sciences magnet a reality for our students. With our medical labs and the amazing facility, it's just bringing everything together," Johnson said. "We have kids coming here and talking about how they're going to be surgeons and doctors and are really interested in the sciences and working really hard to get to a place where they can achieve their dreams."