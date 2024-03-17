Clark County School District approves pay raises for district police officers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police officers with the Clark County School District could soon be getting better pay and better medical benefits.

On Thursday, the CCSD Board of Trustees approved three separate agenda items as well as a tentative agreement with the Police Officers Association of the Clark County School District.

According to CCSD, the tentative agreement includes an average salary increase of about 16%.

Clark County School District

Health insurance contributions will also increase by 5%, which will be effective as of July 1, 2024.

The agreement is extended for two years until June 30, 2025.

READ THE FULL TENTATIVE AGREEMENT HERE

A second agreement approved by the board would allow all police officers represented by the POA to receive a Cost of Living Adjustment of 4.12%, effective on July 1, 2024.

CCSD said the funding is being provided by Senate Bill 231, which was passed by Nevada lawmakers during the 2023 legislation session, and will have no impact on the district fund.

When looking at the bill, the state appropriated $250,000,000 from the State General Fund to the Interim Finance Committee to allocate to school districts to help cover the costs of raising employee salaries or other district costs.

Other school district employees that could receive money as part of the bill include paraprofessionals, school nurses, school counselors, school psychologists, school social workers, school bus drivers, secretaries, members of the custodial staff, and food service workers.

This is temporary funding, which will expire on June 30, 2025.

The Board also approved an agreement with the PAA, which includes:

