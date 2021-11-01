Clark County School Board to meet, discuss replacing Supt. Jesus Jara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School Board is expected to meet Thursday to discuss the process of replacing Supt. Jesus Jara.

13 Action News has confirmed a new agenda item about an interim superintendent has been added to Thursday's scheduled trustee meeting.

RELATED: Dr. Jesus Jara is out as Clark County School District superintendent, what comes next?

Thursday's meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Greer Education Center.

The board voted 4-3 last week, including a vote by Board President Linda Cavazos, to terminate Jara's current contract.

Previously, Jara made a statement, saying he was micromanaged and that the majority of the board did not share his vision of helping students in the district.

Based on the writing in his contract, Jara will remain on the job for the next 30 days and then be paid the full amount of his salary and other benefits whenever his contract was supposed to end. His annual salary is about $320,000.

Monday, the school district did not make it immediately clear whether it will name someone for the job or it will be approving the process during the upcoming meeting.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates on this story

