Clark County recruiting more volunteer firefighters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are looking to recruit additional volunteer firefighters across the valley.

"We count on our volunteers to provide vital emergency services to our rural communities," said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck. "We are very grateful for their willingness to both train and respond when needed."

There are 10 volunteer fire stations across the county and close to 120 men and women serve as volunteer firefighters.

Clark County Fire Department

According to the county, the minimum requirements for volunteer firefighters include:



A high school diploma or GED equivalent

Have a Class C Nevada Driver's License

Be certified in CPR, AED, and EMT (Basic, Advanced, Paramedic)

They added that desirable licenses and certifications include:

Nevada Class B with F endorsement driver's license

Firefighter 1 (IFSAC)

Hazardous Materials Awareness (IFSAC)

Hazardous Materials Operations (IFSAC)

To be accepted, candidates must pass an oral interview, pass a background investigation, pass a physical examination, and be able to commit to 24 hours of volunteer service every month for a minimum of two years.

You can learn more here.