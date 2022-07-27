Watch Now
Clark County Public Works fixing street lights after 'copper wire thefts'

Posted at 8:26 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 23:26:30-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Turning on the lights in the streets of Las Vegas after thieves cut off the power.

Clark County Public Works crews are working to repair dozens of street lights across the valley due to “copper wire theft.”

Crews are working as fast as they can to replace the lights that aren’t working.

You can submit a repair request on the county’s website.

