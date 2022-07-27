Clark County Public Works fixing street lights after 'copper wire thefts'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Turning on the lights in the streets of Las Vegas after thieves cut off the power.

Clark County Public Works crews are working to repair dozens of street lights across the valley due to “copper wire theft.”

People who see a street light out can submit repair requests to FixIt Clark County ➡️ https://t.co/3QlhTYdyOK.



Please be patient - Public Works crews are working as fast as they can. If the light requires copper wire replacement, work can take longer. #Vegas



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/XV5ODcEbFG — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 26, 2022

Crews are working as fast as they can to replace the lights that aren’t working.

You can submit a repair request on the county’s website.