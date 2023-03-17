Clark County Parks and Recreation hosting job fair Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for a part-time job this summer, Clark County Parks and Recreation wants you.

They'll be hosting a job fair on Saturday at the Desert Breeze Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

That's near Spring Mountain Road and Durango Drive.

#HappeningTomorrow@ClarkCountyPark is looking for new team members! Interested in becoming a lifeguard? In need of a part-time summer job?



Head over to Desert Breeze Recreation Center from 9am-1pm Saturday & get interviewed on the spot!



More info: https://t.co/xMsXHvlutK pic.twitter.com/mueDj3xIxF — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 17, 2023

Officials said they have multiple part-time positions available for lifeguards, the before and after-school Safekey program, and summer day camps.

Pay will be $12 to $16 an hour, depending on the position.

"This job fair will expedite the hiring experience where job seekers can be interviewed, fingerprinted, and background checked all in one visit," chairman Jim Gibson said.

Job seekers are asked to bring a driver's license, an ID card issued by the state or a current school ID with a photo and a Social Security card or birth certificate. If you don't have those last two documents, you can bring a U.S. passport, U.S. passport card, permanent resident card, or alien registration receipt card.

Lifeguard positions will also require you to pass a skills test that can be done on Saturday or can be scheduled for a later date. That includes fifty yards of freestyle swimming, fifty yards of freestyle swimming with a lifeguard rescue tube, one minute of treading water without using your hands, and retrieving a 10-pound object from the bottom of the pool.

The City of Las Vegas is also looking for summer lifeguard and swim instructors. They are teaming up with the American Red Cross to offer lifeguard training classes from April 28 to April 30 and another session from May 12 to May 14. It costs $160. However, the classes could be free if you complete the court, pass the swim test, and commit to working from May to August. Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old.

The city will be hosting aquatics hiring fairs on April 22 and May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at Municipal Pool. You can register online to reserve an interview here.