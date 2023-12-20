Clark County ordinance banning sale of certain animals at pet stores starts Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting Wednesday, December 20, pet stores across Clark County will no longer be allowed to sell dogs, cats, rabbits, or pot-belly pigs.

"At the end of the day, what it does is make sure that we are doing everything possible to protect the most vulnerable possible," said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who spearheaded the ordinance.

Nearly a year ago, Clark County commissioners unanimously voted to approve an ordinance banning the sale of these animals at retailers. The sale of animals at swap meets is also not allowed.

According to the county, the sale of animals like fish, frogs, hamsters, ferrets, and mice will still be allowed.

"It is simply the right thing to do. There is no way for a puppy store to obtain animals for sale that are humanely bred. they are transported here in unsafe conditions. There really is no regulation," said Naft." We know that puppy mills are not appropriate anymore and we don't want that kind of business here in Southern Nevada. We want people to adopt and not shop."

According to the ordinance, the pet stores could partner with rescue organizations or animal shelters to house dogs, cats, rabbits, and pot-bellied pigs for adoption.

The retailers will not have "any ownership interest in the animals offered and shall not receive any fee for providing space or for the adoption of any of the animals." Naft said this is a big benefit for those businesses.

"There are cases right now where some of the biggest retailers partner with shelters and rescues to make sure that they are offering their space and that they are encouraging people to adopt," said Naft. "It's a big benefit if you are selling pet supplies."

For the past year, several pet stores across the county have been getting ready for the big change.

Over at Spoiled Pup LV, the receptionist Viviana Duarte said they have sold most of their dogs. Duarte said their shop won't be impacted much by the change.

She said while a portion of their profits came from the sales of puppies, Duarte said the majority of the money comes from their grooming services.

"We are going to miss having the puppies here and taking care of them yourselves." said Duarte. "They will be missed, but hopefully it's for the better... We have an Asian fusion grooming and that's where we get most of our income from."

She said that if the store can't sell the last two puppies that are left, the store owner will take the puppies home.

"They are all going to be taken care of, they are going to a foster home," added Duarte.

She said they are also thinking of different ways to make up for the lost revenue.

"More beds on display, more trees, more toys," she said.

Meantime, Naft said the county has a plan for the animals that are not sold by the deadline.

"We have been in touch with the animal shelters, with the NSCPA," said Naft. "And are prepared to help these stores transition out to take on the pets that they need and get them adopted out into safe homes."

Stores that violate the ordinance could face a fine of $500, or a maximum fine "amounting to the sale price" of the animal.