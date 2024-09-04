Clark County opening cooling stations Sept. 4-6 during excessive heat warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While September might be here and pumpkin spice might be on the shelves, the summer weather is still sticking around in the valley.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Sept. 4-6.

Anyone outside without adequate cooling and hydration will be impacted. Highs during that stretch remain at 106° in Las Vegas, with nighttime lows in the low 80s.

Hot Week Ahead

In response, Clark County officials will open cooling stations through Friday.

The cooling centers are open to people in the community in need of cool, indoor spaces for respite from the heat, vulnerable populations, including those experiencing homelessness, as well as the elderly, families, and children.

You can see the full list of cooling stations, listed in both English and Spanish, below.

The NWS says heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.

They have a few tips to keep you and your family safe.

