Clark County opening cooling stations Sept. 4-6 during excessive heat warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While September might be here and pumpkin spice might be on the shelves, the summer weather is still sticking around in the valley.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Sept. 4-6.
Anyone outside without adequate cooling and hydration will be impacted. Highs during that stretch remain at 106° in Las Vegas, with nighttime lows in the low 80s.
In response, Clark County officials will open cooling stations through Friday.
The cooling centers are open to people in the community in need of cool, indoor spaces for respite from the heat, vulnerable populations, including those experiencing homelessness, as well as the elderly, families, and children.
You can see the full list of cooling stations, listed in both English and Spanish, below.
The NWS says heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.
They have a few tips to keep you and your family safe.
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in air-conditioned rooms
- Stay out of the sun
- Check up on relatives and neighbors
- Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles
- Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates