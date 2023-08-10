Clark County offering discounts to eligible households for broadband service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials said they are offering a discount toward broadband service for eligible houses and an even higher discount for Tribal lands.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to $30 a month for qualifying households and up to $75 for qualifying households on Tribal lands.

Clark County partnered with the Federal Communications Commission to raise awareness for the program.

"The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet through a participating broadband provider," officials said.

More information can be found on Clark County's website at www.clarkcountynv.gov.

“All homes in Clark County should have access to internet service and affordable devices,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson. “I am grateful we were able to secure funds from the ACP Outreach Grant Program to help market the program to get all eligible households connected to broadband service and help bridge the digital divide.”