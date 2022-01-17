Clark County looking to recruit more lifeguards ahead of summer; pool facility hours shortened

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lifeguard shortage is forcing Clark County to push back pool openings and adjust operating hours at almost every facility in Las Vegas.

“We desperately need staff right now. It’s impacting our operational hours because we’re so short staffed, so we’re having to close down more,” said Taylor Carman, a recreation specialist.

Carman said the problem stems from coronavirus restrictions that limited lifeguarding classes in 2020 and 2021, plus she said there’s also been a drop in interest.

“It definitely has to do with pay rates and trying to stay competitive with all the different areas. Also, kids go back to school. We are trying to keep up with the different changes that COVID has brought with it,” Carman said.

Carman says even with added incentives, they’re getting few takers for the job.

“It's extra hard for us right now because we’re trying to keep this facility open as well as push for those seasonal pools as well. 2e’re trying to basically just keep the ball rolling but it seems like it’s getting ahead of us,” Carman said.

The Clark County Parks and Recreation’s Aquatics Program is currently recruiting individuals 15 ½ years and older to work as lifeguards, cashiers, and water safety instructors at facilities throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Those interested can submit a part-time application online. After applications are received, candidates will be interviewed and required to perform prerequisite skills for the lifeguard class. Candidates who meet prerequisites will be hired and paid to attend lifeguard training.

For additional information call 702-455-1708, or visit the Aquatics Program’s website.

The County operates 15 aquatics facilities, including pools in Indian Springs, Laughlin, Logandale, and Overton.

Seasonal pools are open to the public in May, June, July, and August and indoor pools are open all year.

Operation times vary for each facility but are posted on the Aquatics Program’s website.