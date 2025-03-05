Clark County looking to hire dozens of lifeguards ahead of pool season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is currently looking to hire about 100 lifeguards at multiple facilities as pool season quickly approaches. The county says they're especially looking to fill positions in the east side of the Valley and Laughlin.

Officials say they've struggled to get a lot of staff since the COVID-19 pandemic but have been working to rebuild their numbers over the last few years.

Justin Gelabert, a recreation specialist with Clark County, says that having a larger staff will not just ensure that people stay safe in the water. It will benefit the community and staff as well.

"With getting more people, we're able to open the pools more, have longer hours, more programs for people, more swimming lessons," Gelabert said. "And hopefully [we can] be able do more training to both better the staff that we have and have them provide a better service to the community members."

If you're interested in applying, you'll first apply to the Clark County website. After applying online, candidates are interviewed before showing prerequisite skills in the water. Those prerequisites include a 50-yard freestyle swim with and without a lifeguard tube, one minute of treading water without using your hands, and retrieving a 10-pound object from the deepest end of the pool.

Gelabert says the cut-off for seasonal pool applications is usually around May but encourages anyone looking to apply to do so upwards into June.

Seasonal pools are set to open at the end of May.