Clark County looking for applicants for LVMPD Citizen Review Board

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are looking for qualified applicants to serve on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Citizen Review Board.

The board is made up of 25 members that review complaints and Internal Affairs' investigations filed against Metro Police Department officers. Membership is voluntary and unpaid while terms are for three years. Appointments to the board are made by the Clark County Commissioners and Las Vegas City Council members who serve on Metro's Fiscal Affairs Committee.

Eligible applicants must be residents of unincorporated Clark County or the City of Las Vegas and have no felony convictions. Elected officials are not allowed to serve on the board. Present or former Metro Police officers and members of their families are also prohibited from sitting on the board.

Potential candidates must have a flexible weekday schedule. All members who are selected must also complete a minimum of 75 hours of training, including a 10-hour police ride along, attending and completing the 12-week Citizen Police Academy, a jail work-along, orientation training, and several annual training sessions.

Panels consisting of five members are convened over six-month periods of time to hear cases. After six months, a new panel of five members is selected to hear the next rotation of cases. Panel members are randomly selected and may serve on anywhere from one to three panels during their terms. Panel meetings are during normal business hours once or twice a month and last about three hours.

You can apply here.