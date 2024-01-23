Clark County lights iconic sign for cervical cancer awareness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — January marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. On Tuesday, Clark County will light the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign in teal and white to raise awareness.

For the first time, studies are predicting a record-breaking two million new cancer diagnoses in the U.S. this year. Cervical cancer is rising in women aged 30 to 44, with 140 women in Nevada expected to be diagnosed this year, which is up from last year.

Las Vegas resident Samantha Gonzales-Russell was first diagnosed with the disease at age 27. Gonzales-Russell shares her story to raise awareness about the importance of screening and early detection. She highlighted lawmakers' crucial role in increasing women's access to screenings.

“Early detection is part of the reason why I’m sitting here able to speak to you today and to allow other women access to what is crucial in the fight against cervical cancer and other cancers, honestly,” Gonzales-Russell said.

Gonzales-Russell supports organizations like Nevada Women’s Health Connection, aiding women needing screening. The "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign will be lit at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.