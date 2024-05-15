Clark County law enforcement, school district officials look back on school year of safety improvements

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District officials and law enforcement agencies from across the valley discussed current and upcoming school safety changes during a press conference Tuesday at the district headquarters.

CCSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, CCSD Police Department Chief Henry Blackeye, and LVMPD Police Chief Branden Clarkson were among the leaders who addressed the district's safety concerns.

"Students and staff safety is our top priority," Larsen-Mitchell said. “The district has made investments to keep our safety a top priority, such as our instant alert system, which remains an invaluable tool for alerting administrators and police about campus issues.”



The district also pointed to a drop in firearm confiscation during their press conference. Officials said 24 firearms were confiscated this year compared to 31 firearms the previous year.

The district attributes the decrease to K-9 searches and the rapport school adults have built with students.

“One firearm is too many. However, we are proud that our students feel comfortable in coming to adults on campus and reporting these incidents,” Blackeye said.

However, the district raised concerns about traffic safety.

CCSD said nearly 140 students have been hit by cars while making their way to and from school.

As a result of those incidents, CCSD police will be partnering with Metro to increase patrolling around schools.

"Increased police presence as the students arrive and leave the school campus,” Clarkson said. “We will be in the surrounding neighborhoods to ensure the safety of all students."

As Channel 13 has reported, middle and high school students are being required to put their phones inside non-locking, signal-blocking pouches during class next year. Elementary schools will be able to decide if they want to enforce the new rule.

"Students will have access to their phones during crisis situations," Larsen-Mitchell said. "Our focus is on learning so this will eliminate the distractions that are caused by cell phones."

The school district is also hoping to roll out new weapons detectors in early 2025.

Students will also be required to wear ID badges during school hours.