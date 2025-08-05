Clark County issues an air quality alert for the Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A smoke alert is being issued from Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Thursday, Aug. 7, from Clark County's Division of Air Quality.

Over the next several days, wildfire smoke from Southern California wildfires will continue drifting into the Las Vegas region, increasing levels of particulate matter and ozone pollution in the air. Heavy plumes of smoke are expected, lasting a few hours.

WATCH: Geneva Zoltek talks to spokesperson for Clark County's Department of Environment and Sustainability about Las Vegas air quality

Unhealthy air quality hits Las Vegas as California wildfire smoke blankets the valley

Smoke is made of small particulates and other pollutants that can exacerbate respiratory diseases like bronchitis, asthma or heart disease, officials from the Division of Air Quality said.

Children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease should stay indoors.

Here's how to keep yourself safe

Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

You can keep track of your local air quality here.