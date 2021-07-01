Clark County issues Air Quality Advisory for smoke, ozone over Fourth of July weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability is issuing an advisory from Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5 for elevated levels of smoke and ozone due to local fireworks.

DES Division of Air Quality officials say smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.

SMOKE AND OZONE TIPS

Stay indoors when you smell or see smoke.

Limit outdoor activity and exertion when ozone levels are elevated

Keep windows and doors closed. Run your air conditioner inside your house and car. Air conditioning filters out smoke and particles.

Change your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Reduce driving – combine errands into one trip.

Don’t idle your car engine unnecessarily.

Use mass transit or carpool.

Fill up your gas tank after sunset. Try not to spill gasoline when filling up, and don’t top off your tank.

Keep your car well maintained.

Consider landscaping that uses less water and gas-powered equipment to maintain.

Turn off lights and electronics when not in use. Less fuel burned at power plants means cleaner air.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH AIR QUALITY INFORMATION

The Department of Environment and Sustainability monitors air pollution through a network of monitoring sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Data is collected from these sites and reported at the monitoring website.