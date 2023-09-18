Clark County hosts Mexican Independence Day celebration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sept. 16, which was Mexican Independence Day, Clark County hosted a community celebration to honor Mexican culture.

People from all over the valley attended, including Adia Perea, a student from SECTA High School with close ties to Mexico.

"A lot of my family is in Mexico and so, I don't really get to experience a lot of my culture because of the people I’m surrounded by," Perea said. "It's very special to be able to experience something like this and get a deeper understanding of who I am."

This event, held for the third year at the Whitney Recreation Center, provided an opportunity for the community to learn about Mexican culture.

Andrew Cadillo, from Clark County, emphasized the importance of the event.

"Not everyone has the opportunity to go back and learn the culture in Mexico. A lot of people are born and raised here in Las Vegas, Nevada, but are quite proud about being Mexican American."

The free event took place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and successfully brought together people from all over the community, fostering a sense of unity and celebration.