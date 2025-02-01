Clark County hosts 'Clothes for Comfort' Drive. Here's how you can help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have new or gently used clothing lying around your house that you no longer need, you can donate to those in need through Clark County's annual "Clothes for Comfort Drive". The clothing drive starts on Saturday, Feb.1, through March. 1.

New and gently used clothes can be dropped off at any Clark County recreation or community center, any Harbor location, or at the County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

“This clothing drive is a testament to the power of our community to come together and support those in need. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals and families,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The public is encouraged to bring new undergarments and socks.

For more information, you can contact the Clark Commissioner's office at (702) 455-2540.