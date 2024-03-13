Clark County firefighters looking for elderly people that could have been trapped in fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County firefighters are looking for several elderly people that could have been trapped in a Wednesday morning house fire.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home in the 900 block of De Met Drive, just after 9 a.m.

Clark County Fire Department

Firefighters said dispatch told them there could be up to seven elderly people trapped.

When crews arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke and crews searched the building, extinguished the fire, and ventilated the roof.

Crews looked for possible victims and did not find anyone during a preliminary search. Firefighters were pulled out of the building before it collapsed.

They were able to put out the fire and crews are going through the rubble to make sure there were no victims inside. The fire did spread to a shed in the backyard. However, it spared neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire has not been released, as of noon.