Clark County firefighter taken to hospital after fire at Tropicana, Main Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital and another person was treated on the scene after a Tuesday morning fire.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, the fire happened at 10:15 a.m. in the 6000 block of E. Tropicana Avenue, which is near Main Street.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the room and the fire was "well advanced".

Due to structural concerns, firefighters were called out of the building after doing a primary search to make sure everyone was out of the building.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown, as of 12:35 p.m. A civilian was also treated on the scene.

Clark County fire officials said the scene is still active and there are 52 personnel on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update it with additional information as it becomes available.