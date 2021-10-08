Clark County fire truck overturns closing 215 beltway, Interstate 15 interchange

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a Clark County Fire Department ladder truck overturned at the westbound 215 and northbound Interstate 15 interchange at around 6:15 a.m. Friday.

3 firefighters were transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

The interchange is currently closed, use other routes.

No indication as to what caused the crash at this time, according to authorities.

TRAFFIC CAMERA VIEW OF THE SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

